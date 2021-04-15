Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, April 15, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,240,454 people have been immunized by one dose (+39,851 from Wednesday)

1,363,068 people have been fully immunized (+23,188)

Cases: 485,318 (+1,500 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 26,661 (+87)

People tested: 2,817,722 (+5,501)

Deaths among cases: 6,177 (+5)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,319 (+unchanged)

Outbreaks: 4,596 72 (+24)

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 59,979 cases (+196 from Wednesday) and 771 deaths among cases (+3). Pueblo County has reported 16,640 cases (+33) and 366 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,521 cases (+6) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).