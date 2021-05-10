Coronavirus in Colorado: Sunday, May 9 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
2,716,848 people have been immunized by one dose (+16,422 from Saturday)
2,158,209 people have been fully immunized (+44,253)

Cases: 523,309 (+927 from Saturday)
Hospitalizations: 28,638 (+19)
People tested: 2,957,454 (+4,209)
Deaths among cases: 6,357 (+2)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,508 (unchanged)
Outbreaks: 5,119 (unchanged)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

Percent of facilities updating (within 24 hours) 60% Number of patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 664 Patients currently hospitalized as COVID-19 persons under investigation 49 Number of patients discharged/transferred within past the 24 hours 100 Number of facilities anticipating staff shortages (within the next week) 9% Number of facilities anticipating shortages of personal protective equipment (within the next week) 1% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 7% Critical care ventilators in use 36%

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 66,144 cases (+214 from Saturday) and 801 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 18,498 cases (+41) and 383 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,712 cases (+9) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).

