Coronavirus in Colorado: Sunday, May 30, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,016,415 people have been immunized by one dose (+21,577 from Friday)
2,575,671 people have been fully immunized (+26,841)

Cases: 542,889 (+1,163 from Friday)
Hospitalizations: 30,178 (+34)
People tested: 3,056,749 (+7,885)
Deaths among cases: 6,580 (+28)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,718 (unchanged)
Outbreaks: 5,406 (+3)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 70,339 cases (+217 from Friday) and 840 deaths among cases (+8). Pueblo County has reported 19,088 cases (+33) and 399 deaths among cases (+3). Teller County has reported 1,821 cases (+2) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).

