Coronavirus in Colorado: Sunday, March 7 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,041,248 people have been immunized by one dose (+50,740 from Friday)

599,745 people have been fully immunized (+56,018)

Cases: 436,602 (+1,948 from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 23,904 (+41)

People tested: 2,616,541 (+12,534)

Deaths among cases: 5,989 (+3)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,995 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 3,977 (+6)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 53,078 cases (+291 from Friday) and 748 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,186 cases (+19) and 363 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,286 cases (+3) and 14 deaths (unchanged).