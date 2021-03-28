Coronavirus in Colorado: Sunday, March 28, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,584,648 people have been immunized by one dose (+81,556 from Friday)

962,363 people have been fully immunized (+36,194)

Cases: 458,554 (+2,252 from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 25,351 (+70)

People tested: 2,712,128 (+9,563)

Deaths among cases: 6,092 (+6)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,196 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 4,235 (+11)

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 56,086 cases (+525 from Friday) and 757 deaths among cases (+2). Pueblo County has reported 15,691 cases (+113) and 364 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,405 cases (+22) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).