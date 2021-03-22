Coronavirus in Colorado: Sunday, March 21 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
1,366,701 people have been immunized by one dose (+91,457 from Thursday)
862,360 people have been fully immunized (+71,122)

Cases: 450,630 (+4,050 from Thursday)
Hospitalizations: 24,490 (+201)
People tested: 2,681,036 (+18,695)
Deaths among cases: 6,073 (+13)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,149 (+7)
Outbreaks: 4,157 (+20)

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 54,988 cases (+755 from Thursday) and 754 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 15,495 cases (+96) and 364 deaths among cases. Teller County has reported 1,367 cases (+26) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).

