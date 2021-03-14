Coronavirus in Colorado: Sunday, March 14, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 1,212,577 people have been immunized by one dose (administered in Phase 1A and 1B)

737,903 people have been immunized with two doses

Cases: 443,968

Hospitalizations: 24,200

People tested: 2,651,715

Deaths among cases: 6,038

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,072

Outbreaks: 4,080

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 53,985 cases and 809 deaths. Pueblo County has reported 15,350 cases and 366 deaths. Teller County has reported 1,324 cases and 14 deaths.