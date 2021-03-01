Coronavirus in Colorado: Sunday, February 28 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

903,208 people have been immunized by one dose (+23,424 from Saturday)

477,555 people have been immunized with two doses (+17,057)

Cases: 428,303 (+841 from Saturday)

Hospitalizations: 23,476 (+17)

People tested: 2,577,355 (+5,467)

Deaths among cases: 5,951 (+6)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,874 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 3,887 (+1)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 51,975 cases (+126 from Saturday) and 746 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,007 cases (+12) and 363 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,269 cases (+2) and 14 deaths (unchanged).