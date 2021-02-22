Coronavirus in Colorado: Sunday, February 21 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 797,634 people have been immunized by one dose (+29,831 administered from Friday in Phase 1A and 1B)

379,144 people have been immunized with two doses (+31,113)

Cases: 420,614 (+1,919 from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 23,169 (+68)

People tested: 2,533,271 (+10,370)

Deaths among cases: 5,892 (+14)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,719 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 3,806 (+9)

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 50,951 cases (+261 from Friday) and 741 deaths (+1). Pueblo County has reported 14,879 cases (+26) and 362 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,248 cases (+8) and 14 deaths (unchanged).