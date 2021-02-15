Coronavirus in Colorado: Sunday, February 14 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 666,698 people have been immunized by one dose (+57,699 administered from Friday in Phase 1A and 1B)

302,414 people have been immunized with two doses (+31,310)

Cases: 413,836 (2,062 from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 22,797 (+94)

People tested: 2,499,994 (+11,385)

Deaths among cases: 5,824 (+34)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,581 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 3,735 (+8)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 49,978 cases (+304 from Friday) and 728 deaths (+3). Pueblo County has reported 14,794 cases (+67) and 362 deaths (+1). Teller County has reported 1,225 cases (+4) and 14 deaths (unchanged).