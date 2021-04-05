Coronavirus in Colorado: Sunday, April 4 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,825,918 people have been immunized by one dose (+94,280 from Friday)

1,098,434 people have been fully immunized (+52,585)

Cases: 468,121 (+2,791 from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 25,766 (+77)

People tested: 2,751,634 (+12,662)

Deaths among cases: 6,126 (+8)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,253 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 4,329 (+3)

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 57,603 cases (+413 from Friday) and 761 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 16,045 cases (+100) and 365 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,459 cases (+16) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).