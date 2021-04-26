Coronavirus in Colorado: Sunday, April 25 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,505,053 people have been immunized by one dose (+44,907 from Friday)

1,695,972 people have been fully immunized (+83,150)

Cases: 502,242 (+5,360 from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 27,373 (+174)

People tested: 2,882,496 (+20,103)

Deaths among cases: 6,251 (+26)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,384 (+16)

Outbreaks: 4,784 (+48)

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 62,522 cases (+488 from Friday) and 783 deaths among cases (+2). Pueblo County has reported 17,382 cases (+164) and 369 deaths among cases (+2). Teller County has reported 1,608 cases (+15) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).