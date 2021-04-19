Coronavirus in Colorado: Sunday, April 18 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,341,879 people have been immunized by one dose (+65,786 from Friday)

1,466,797 people have been fully immunized (+75,016)

Cases: 490,289 (+2,711 from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 26,836 (+133)

People tested: 2,837,423 (+10,962)

Deaths among cases: 6,199 (+13)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,330 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 4,620 (+24)

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 60,646 cases (+337 from Friday) and 777 deaths among cases (+2). Pueblo County has reported 16,825 cases (+109) and 365 deaths among cases. Teller County has reported 1,557 cases (+17) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).