Coronavirus in Colorado: Sunday, April 11 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,073,529 people have been immunized by one dose (+87,552 from Friday)

1,272,898 people have been fully immunized (+72,331)

Cases: 478,678 (+2,690 from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 26,274 (+46)

People tested: 2,793,615 (+11,299)

Deaths among cases: 6,157 (+7)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,296 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 4,455 (+11)

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 59,003 cases (+301 from Friday) and 764 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 16,399 cases (+136) and 366 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,506 cases (+8) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).