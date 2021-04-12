Coronavirus in Colorado: Sunday, April 11 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
2,073,529 people have been immunized by one dose (+87,552 from Friday)
1,272,898 people have been fully immunized (+72,331)
Cases: 478,678 (+2,690 from Friday)
Hospitalizations: 26,274 (+46)
People tested: 2,793,615 (+11,299)
Deaths among cases: 6,157 (+7)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,296 (unchanged)
Outbreaks: 4,455 (+11)
As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 59,003 cases (+301 from Friday) and 764 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 16,399 cases (+136) and 366 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,506 cases (+8) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).