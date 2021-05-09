Coronavirus in Colorado: Saturday, May 8, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Saturday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,700,426 people have been immunized by one dose (+25,803 from Thursday)

2,113,956 people have been fully immunized (+76,819)

Cases: 522,382 (+2,968 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 28,619 (+166)

People tested: 2,953,245 (+11,976)

Deaths among cases: 6,355 (+10)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,508 (+8)

Outbreaks: 5,119 (+31)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Saturday, El Paso County has reported 65,930 cases (+533 from Thursday) and 800 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 18,457 cases (+126) and 383 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,703 cases (+17) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).