Coronavirus in Colorado: Saturday, May 22, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Saturday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,918,676 people have been immunized by one dose (+29,293 from Friday)

2,462,839 people have been fully immunized (+22,724)

Cases: 536,969 (+841 from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 29,680 (+99)

People tested: 3,025,026 (+4,769)

Deaths among cases: 6,503 (+6)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,632 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 5,339 (+5)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Saturday, El Paso County has reported 68,836 cases (+339 from Friday) and 828 deaths among cases (+3). Pueblo County has reported 18,855 cases (+29) and 393 deaths among cases (+1). Teller County has reported 1,787 cases (+5) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).