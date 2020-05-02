Coronavirus in Colorado: Saturday, May 2 evening update

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a case summary late in the day on Saturday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m. on May 2, the state noted:

– 16,225 cases

– 2,793 hospitalizations

– 56 counties affected

– 78,179 people tested

– 163 outbreaks

– 832* deaths

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

The state is also collecting discharge and other data from hospitals which have treated COVID-19 patients.

The state’s latest case data update can be read, in its entirety, on the state-run COVID-19 website.

In the meantime, a Safer-at-Home order is in place statewide.