Coronavirus in Colorado: Saturday, March 6, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Saturday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

990,508 people have been immunized by one dose (+25,988 from Friday)

543,727 people have been fully immunized (+16,936)

Cases: 435,762 (+1,108 from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 23,886 (+23)

People tested: 2,610,434 (+6,427)

Deaths among cases: 5,986 (unchanged)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,995 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 3,971 (+6)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 52,976 cases (+189 from Friday) and 748 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,177 cases (+10) and 363 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,287 cases (+1) and 14 deaths (unchanged).