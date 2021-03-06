Coronavirus in Colorado: Saturday, March 6, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Saturday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
990,508 people have been immunized by one dose (+25,988 from Friday)
543,727 people have been fully immunized (+16,936)
Cases: 435,762 (+1,108 from Friday)
Hospitalizations: 23,886 (+23)
People tested: 2,610,434 (+6,427)
Deaths among cases: 5,986 (unchanged)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,995 (unchanged)
Outbreaks: 3,971 (+6)
As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 52,976 cases (+189 from Friday) and 748 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,177 cases (+10) and 363 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,287 cases (+1) and 14 deaths (unchanged).