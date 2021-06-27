Coronavirus in Colorado: Saturday, June 26, 2021 update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Saturday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,213,224 people have been immunized by one dose (+14,305 from Thursday)

2,914,329 people have been fully immunized (+31,528)

Cases: 555,569 (+973 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 31,513 (+82)

People tested: 3,159,121 (+6,749)

Deaths among cases: 6,770 (+5)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,971 (+10)

Outbreaks: 5,492 (+7)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Saturday, El Paso County has reported 73,143 cases (+157 from Thursday) and 871 deaths among cases (+2). Pueblo County has reported 19,569 cases (+32) and 418 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,919 cases (+5) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).