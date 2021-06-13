Coronavirus in Colorado: Saturday, June 12 update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Saturday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,128,011 people have been immunized by one dose (+8,319 from Friday)
2,747,581 people have been fully immunized (+15,235)

Cases: 550,618 (+604 from Friday)
Hospitalizations: 30,879 (+17)
People tested: 3,115,197 (+3,752)
Deaths among cases: 6,688 (+11)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,844 (no changes)
Outbreaks: 5,464 (no changes)

As of Saturday, El Paso County has reported 71,977 cases (+104 from Friday) and 857 deaths among cases (+3). Pueblo County has reported 19,369 cases (+28) and 414 deaths among cases (+2). Teller County has reported 1,882 cases (+5) and 17 deaths among cases (unchanged).

