Coronavirus in Colorado: Saturday, February 27 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Saturday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

879,784 people have been immunized by one dose (+40,474 from Thursday)

460,498 people have been immunized with two doses (+37,261)

Cases: 427,462 (+2,785 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 23,459 (+74)

People tested: 2,571,888 (+13,453)

Deaths among cases: 5,945 (+20)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,874 (+14)

Outbreaks: 3,886 (+16)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Saturday, El Paso County has reported 51,849 cases (+306 from Thursday) and 746 deaths (+1). Pueblo County has reported 14,995 cases (+50) and 363 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,267 cases (+7) and 14 deaths (unchanged).