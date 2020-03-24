Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday update

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Colorado Case Summary (Updated 3/23/20 at 4:13 p.m.)

Note: This summary only includes data through 3/22 and does not reflect cases since then.



720 cases

72 hospitalized

31 counties

6,224 people tested

7 deaths

5 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

According to the report, there are 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in El Paso County, three confirmed cases in Pueblo County, and three confirmed cases in Teller County.

A 50th Space Wing government civilian at Schriever Air Force Base has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in isolation at home since March 17 and is receiving care in accordance with CDC, Force Health Protection and 21st Medical Group guidelines.

“This is exactly why we have taken the serious precautions we have to limit further transmission of the Coronavirus,” said Col. James Smith, installation commander. “We remain committed to preserving our team members’ ability to provide for our nation’s defense and sustain current worldwide military missions.”

Additionally, Smith declared a Public Health Emergency at Schriever. This will largely be transparent to base members as leadership leaned forward in closing base facilities, restricting movement and implementing isolation and quarantine where appropriate.

On Peterson Air Force Base, an active duty service member and a dependent have tested positive for COVID-19. These two confirmed cases are unrelated. Both individuals are quarantined and receiving support and medical care in accordance with CDC, Force Health Protection and 21st Medical Group guidelines.

“We are doing everything we can to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Department of the Air Force personnel and their families live, work and attend school in this community and we are committed to doing our part to limit the spread of this virus,” said Col. Thomas Falzarano, 21st Space Wing commander. “We remain in close coordination with our interagency partners, and public health authorities to ensure the wellbeing of our military force, their families and our community.”

The state also provided a map that shows where, in Colorado, confirmed cases have, so far, appeared.

However, as of Monday, the Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed a positive case. It is an adult woman. The patient is working with public health officials in the ongoing investigation to identify people that may have had close exposure.

Anyone who begins to feel sick is asked to follow these guidelines.

Remember, it is up to the community to help curb the spread of COVID-19, and simple ways to do so can be found here.