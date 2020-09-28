Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, September 28 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 69,490 (+411 from yesterday, September 27)

Hospitalizations: 7,530 (+7 from yesterday, September 27)

Counties: 64

People tested: 894,996 (+6,457 from yesterday, September 27)

Deaths among cases: 2,044 (+3 from yesterday), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,945 (+5)

Outbreaks: 738 (+2 from yesterday, September 27)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 6,892 cases (+21 from Sunday) and 173 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 1,091 cases (+1) and 37 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 176 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).