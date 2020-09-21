Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, September 21 evening update

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 65,399 63,750 (+1,649 from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 7,373 (+26)

Counties: 63 (unchanged)

People tested: 834,277 (+20,922)

Deaths among cases: 2,018 (+9), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,914 (+1)

Outbreaks: 701 (+10)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 6,581 cases (unchanged from Friday) and 165 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 1014 cases (unchanged) and 34 deaths (unchanged); and Teller County has reported 171 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).