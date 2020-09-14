Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, September 14 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 61,699 (+375 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 7,240 (+13)

Counties: 63 (unchanged)

People tested: 786,511 (+6,206)

Deaths among cases: 1,990 (+2), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,894 (+5)

Outbreaks: 662 (+2)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 6,406 cases (+28 from Sunday) and 160 deaths (+1); Pueblo County has reported 980 cases (+6) and 34 deaths (unchanged); and Teller County has reported 168 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).