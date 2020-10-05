Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, October 5 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 73,537 (+1,639 from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 7,693 (+40)

Counties: 64

People tested: 957,533 (+24,619)

Deaths among cases: 2,069 (+12), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,968 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 802 (+12)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 7,236 cases (+162 from Friday) and 177 deaths (+2); Pueblo County has reported 1,213 cases (+54) and 37 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 178 cases (+1) and four deaths (unchanged).