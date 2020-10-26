Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, October 26 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 97,300 (+2,211 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 8,658 (+36)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,168,725 (+19,096)

Deaths among cases: 2,226 (+3), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,082 (+6)

Outbreaks: 1,064 (+7)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 9,898 cases (+159 from Sunday) and 194 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 2,002 cases (+88) and 41 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 220 cases (+3) and four deaths (unchanged).

Public health officials from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced three new COVID-19 outbreaks in Pueblo County since Thursday, October 22, 2020. The outbreaks were reported at Colorado Mental Health Institute of Pueblo, LaVista Correctional Facility, and Youth Offender System.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment an outbreak in a facility is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 during a 14-day period. Pueblo County has had 43 reported outbreaks, 26 are active and 17 have been resolved.