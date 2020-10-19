Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, October 19 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 86,374 (+1,072 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 8,248 (+21)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,089,442 (+9,284)

Deaths among cases: 2,180 (+4), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,051 (+9)

Outbreaks: 955 (+9)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 8,582 cases (+123 from Sunday) and 188 deaths (+1); Pueblo County has reported 1,614 cases (+32) and 40 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 195 cases (+3) and four deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County currently has 21 active outbreaks and 17 resolved outbreaks. Public health officials from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced four new COVID-19 outbreaks in Pueblo County since Thursday, October 15. The outbreaks were reported at Team Select Home Health Care, Pueblo Housing Authority, Life Care Center of Pueblo, and Refrigeration Equipment Inc. Outbreaks at Team Select Home Healthy, Pueblo Housing Authority, and Life Care Center of Pueblo were identified on October 16. The outbreak at Refrigeration Equipment Inc. was identified on October 19.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment an outbreak in a facility is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 during a 14-day period. To date, Team Select Home Health Care, Pueblo Housing Authority, Life Care Center of Pueblo, and Refrigeration Equipment each have at least two positive cases. Pueblo County has had 38 reported outbreaks, 21 are active and 17 have been resolved.