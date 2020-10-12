Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, October 12 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DENVER – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 79,037 6,619 (+2,418 from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 7,915 (+60)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,023,316 (+38,320)

Deaths among cases: 2,116 (+21), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,998 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 867 (+21)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 7,742 cases (+193 from Friday) and 184 deaths (+2); Pueblo County has reported 1,369 cases (+52) and 38 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 184 cases (+3) and four deaths (unchanged).