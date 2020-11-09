Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, November 9 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 134,537 (+3,553 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 10,050 (+33)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,351,495 (+17,172)

Deaths among cases: 2,408 (+14), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,179 (+11)

Outbreaks: 1,426 (+18)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 14,062 cases (unchanged) and 209 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 3,160 cases (unchanged) and 54 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 317 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).