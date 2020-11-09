Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, November 9 evening update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER — According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 134,537 (+3,553 from Sunday)
Hospitalizations: 10,050 (+33)
Counties: 64 
People tested: 1,351,495 (+17,172)
Deaths among cases: 2,408 (+14), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,179 (+11)
Outbreaks: 1,426 (+18)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 14,062 cases (unchanged) and 209 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 3,160 cases (unchanged) and 54 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 317 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local