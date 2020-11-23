Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, November 23 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Cases: 202,289 (+13,723 from Friday)
Hospitalizations: 12,526 (+546)
Counties: 64
People tested: 1,630,871 (+67,133)
Deaths among cases: 2,810 (+65), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,456 (+101)
Outbreaks: 1,925 (+52)
As of today, El Paso County has reported 23,030 cases (+1,722 from Friday) and 248 deaths (+6); Pueblo County has reported 7,028 cases (+918) and 82 deaths (+2); Teller County has reported 548 cases (+45) and four deaths (unchanged).