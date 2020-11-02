Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, November 2 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 112,147 (+2,237 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 9,114 (+25)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,249,128 (+12,805)

Deaths among cases: 2,292 (+4), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,126 (+21)

Outbreaks: 1,221 (+5)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 11,214 cases (unchanged) and 204 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 2,436 cases (unchanged) and 45 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 263 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).

Due to the large number of cases Pueblo’s 4PM COVID-19 Update will be delayed today.