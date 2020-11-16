Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, November 16 evening update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

DENVER — According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 167,713 (+4,589 from Sunday)
Hospitalizations: 11,203 (+79)
Counties: 64 
People tested: 1,472,457 (+17,633)
Deaths among cases: 2,578 (+32), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,276 (+42)
Outbreaks: 1,666 (+16)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 18,170 cases (unchanged) and 224 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 4,860 cases (unchanged) and 65 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 401 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local