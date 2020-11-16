Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, November 16 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 167,713 (+4,589 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 11,203 (+79)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,472,457 (+17,633)

Deaths among cases: 2,578 (+32), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,276 (+42)

Outbreaks: 1,666 (+16)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 18,170 cases (unchanged) and 224 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 4,860 cases (unchanged) and 65 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 401 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).