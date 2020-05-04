Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, May 4 evening update

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a case summary Monday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m. on May 4, the state noted:

– 16,907 cases (+272 from Sunday)

– 2,838 hospitalizations (+39)

– 56 counties affected (no change)

– 83,266 people tested (+1,914‬)

– 163 outbreaks (no change)

– 851 deaths (+9)

The state’s latest case data update can be read, in its entirety, on the state-run COVID-19 website. To look at interactive maps of COVID-19 cases click here.

In the meantime, a Safer-at-Home order is in place statewide.

“During Safer at Home, Coloradans doing their part will be the key to our shared success in protecting our health and the health of our communities. I’m so proud of how our state responded during the Stay-at-Home order, and it’s going to take that same dedication during these next few weeks. That’s why we’re going to be working closely with local officials and community leaders to ensure Coloradans understand Safer at Home requirements and are able to keep themselves and their neighbors safe,” said Gov. Polis. “I’m also excited to be sharing more data with Coloradans about where you can find community testing sites near home.”

Gov. Polis unveiled a new interactive map of community-based testing sites that local public health departments have set up across the state. The state has been providing guidance and supplies to help local public health agencies stand up these testing sites, which are especially important in rural areas of the state where private providers are limited in number and capacity.

There are currently 20 sites listed and this tool will be updated as more are brought online. The community-based testing sites are filling in the gap for underserved communities outside the main metro regions, but they are not the only way to get tested. There are many private providers that are doing testing, particularly at hospitals and clinics along the Front Range. The state is working to compile and verify information on these private testing sites to add to the map.

Pueblo West Metro District Facilities Remain Closed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The Pueblo Metro District announced today outdoor swimming pools will not open this summer. The announcement was part of announcement of facilities that will remain closed until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The metro district continues to conduct business as usual and all essential workers are following guidelines including wearing masks.

Locations that continue to be closed are:

Metro District Main Office, 781 E. Industrial Blvd.

Parks and Recreation Department, 340 E. Hahns Peak Avenue

Water Department, 20 W. Palmer Lake

Parks and Recreation closures and delayed openings:

Outdoor swimming pool will not open this summer

Splash park will not open this summer

Skateboard park remains closed until further notice

Playgrounds and restroom facilities remain closed until further notice

Dog park remains closed until further notice

Pavilions at all parks remain closed until further notice

Recreation building remains closed until further notice

Ballfields remain closed until further notice

All summer programs have been canceled through July

Youth and adult sports programs are canceled through July

Tennis courts are tentatively scheduled to open June 1, following protocols

Frisbee golf course tentatively scheduled to open June 1 following protocols

All parks are open to the public but all visitors in the park should adhere to social distancing guidelines, no gatherings of more than 10 people at this time and are encouraged to wear masks around other people.