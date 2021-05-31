Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, May 31, 2021 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,022,501 people have been immunized by one dose (+6,086 from Sunday)

2,581,586 people have been fully immunized (+5,915)

Cases: 543,174 (+285 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 30,198 (+20)

People tested: 3,059,122 (+2,373)

Deaths among cases: 6,580 (unchanged)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,718 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 5,406 (unchanged)

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 70,400 cases (+61 from Sunday) and 840 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,094 cases (+6) and 399 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,828 cases (+7) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).