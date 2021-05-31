Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, May 31, 2021 evening update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,022,501 people have been immunized by one dose (+6,086 from Sunday)
2,581,586 people have been fully immunized (+5,915)

Cases: 543,174 (+285 from Sunday)
Hospitalizations: 30,198 (+20)
People tested: 3,059,122 (+2,373)
Deaths among cases: 6,580 (unchanged)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,718 (unchanged)
Outbreaks: 5,406 (unchanged)

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 70,400 cases (+61 from Sunday) and 840 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,094 cases (+6) and 399 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,828 cases (+7) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local