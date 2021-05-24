Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, May 24, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,941,234 people have been immunized by one dose (+22,558 from Saturday)

2,484,305 people have been fully immunized (+21,466)

Cases: 537,858 (+889 from Saturday)

Hospitalizations: 29,808 (+128)

People tested: 3,031,350 (+6,324)

Deaths among cases: 6,509 (+6)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,657 (+25)

Outbreaks: 5,349 (+10)

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 69,031 cases (+195 from Saturday) and 829 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 18,908 cases (+53) and 393 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,797 cases (+10) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).