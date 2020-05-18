Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, May 18 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

22,202 cases* (+264 from Sunday)

3,899 hospitalized (+27)

60 counties (unchanged)

129,159 people tested** (+2,829)

1,224 deaths (+9)

228 outbreaks

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

Pueblo County has a total of 217 confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents. The total number of people testing, 3,471, is not reflective of everyone testing negative in Pueblo County.

Governor Announces Expanded Testing Capacity; Anyone Who is Symptomatic Should Get Tested

Governor Jared Polis announced today that Colorado now as the supplies and capacity to test anyone with COVID-19 symptoms. Polis set a goal in late April to test all symptomatic individuals and now with increased capacity, the governor is now urging anyone with symptoms to get tested for the virus. Colorado now has the ability to test: any individual who has COVID-19 symptoms; any individual who is employed as a health care worker, nursing home worker or first responder; any essential worker who directly interacts with the public while working, per state or employer guidelines. The four ways testing is available in Colorado is health care providers, local community-based testing sites, specialized testing sites and private sector partners.

Governor’s Office to Release Draft Restaurant Guidance

The Governor’s Office will release on Tuesday draft restaurant guidance and solicit feedback prior to creating a final document. The guidance will be provided to restaurants when they are allowed to re-open. Implementation dates will not be set and will be subject to change based on the trajectory of the epidemiology.

Governor Extends Order Requiring Critical Business Workers to Wear Face Coverings

Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order on Sunday to extend the order requiring workers at critical businesses to wear non-medical face coverings while at work and to wear gloves (if gloves are provided by an employer) when in contact with customers or goods. The order is designed to help protect workers and residents in long-term care facilities and many other critical industries. Other orders signed by the Governor on Sunday can be found on the COVID19.colorado.gov.