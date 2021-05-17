Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, May 17, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
2,823,103 people have been immunized by one dose (+48,457 from Friday)
2,356,402 people have been fully immunized (+65,569)

Cases: 532,389 (+2,291 from Friday)
Hospitalizations: 29,240 (+119)
People tested: 3,000,976 (+11,518)
Deaths among cases: 6,450 (+18)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,572 (+10)
Outbreaks: 5,246 (+9)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 67,882 cases (+475 from Friday) and 818 deaths among cases (+4). Pueblo County has reported 18,770 cases (+79) and 392 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,760 cases (+16) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).

