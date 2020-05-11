Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, May 11 evening update

In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

19,879 cases* (+174 from Sunday)

3,663 hospitalized (+32)

60 counties (unchanged)

106,761 people tested** (+2,684)

987 deaths (+16)

192 outbreaks (+2)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

Secretary of State’s Office Enacts Emergency Rules for Conducting Elections

The Secretary of State’s Office, in conjunction with county clerks, enacted several temporary emergency rules pertaining to conducting elections during the pandemic. The new rules (Rule 27, Conducting Elections During Public Health Emergency) state that counties must follow guidelines from the Colorado Department of Health, the Governor’s Office and local health officials. The rules address aspects of the election process to protect voters, election judges and staff. The rules are effective immediately and will apply to the June 30 state primary. All rules are subject to change as conditions dictate and the Secretary of State’s Office will issue further guidance in the coming weeks. For the rules, click here.