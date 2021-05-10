Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, May 10 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
2,732,212 people have been immunized by one dose (+15,364 from Sunday)
2,183,907 people have been fully immunized (+25,698)
Cases: 524,190 (+881 from Sunday)
Hospitalizations: 28,650 (+12)
People tested: 2,960,718 (+3,264)
Deaths among cases: 6,357 (unchanged)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,520 (+12)
Outbreaks: 5,119 (+11)
Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:
As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 66,374 cases (+230 from Sunday) and 801 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 18,534 cases (+36) and 383 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,715 cases (+3) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).