Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, May 10 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,732,212 people have been immunized by one dose (+15,364 from Sunday)

2,183,907 people have been fully immunized (+25,698)

Cases: 524,190 (+881 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 28,650 (+12)

People tested: 2,960,718 (+3,264)

Deaths among cases: 6,357 (unchanged)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,520 (+12)

Outbreaks: 5,119 (+11)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 66,374 cases (+230 from Sunday) and 801 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 18,534 cases (+36) and 383 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,715 cases (+3) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).