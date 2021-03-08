Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, March 8 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,054,537 people have been immunized by one dose (+13,289 from Sunday)

612,538 people have been fully immunized (+12,793)

Cases: 437,187 (+585 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 23,909 (+5)

People tested: 2,619,973 (+3,432)

Deaths among cases: 5,990 (+1)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,022 +(32)

Outbreaks: 3,984 (+7)

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 53,078 cases (unchanged from Sunday) and 748 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,186 cases (unchanged) and 363 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,289 cases (+3) and 14 deaths (unchanged).