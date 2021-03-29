Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, March 29, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
1,607,282 people have been immunized by one dose (+22,634 from Sunday)
962,363 people have been fully immunized (+6,686)
Cases: 459,361 (+807 from Sunday)
Hospitalizations: 25,367 (+16)
People tested: 2,712,128 (+3,391)
Deaths among cases: 6,092 (unchanged)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,208 (+12)
Outbreaks: 4,244 (+9)
Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:
As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 56,201 cases (+115 from Sunday) and 757 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,748 cases (+57) and 364 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,407 cases (+2) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).