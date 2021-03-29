Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, March 29, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,607,282 people have been immunized by one dose (+22,634 from Sunday)

962,363 people have been fully immunized (+6,686)

Cases: 459,361 (+807 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 25,367 (+16)

People tested: 2,712,128 (+3,391)

Deaths among cases: 6,092 (unchanged)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,208 (+12)

Outbreaks: 4,244 (+9)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 56,201 cases (+115 from Sunday) and 757 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,748 cases (+57) and 364 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,407 cases (+2) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).