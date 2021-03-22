Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, March 22 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,379,689 people have been immunized by one dose (+12,988 from Sunday)

871,858 people have been fully immunized (+9,498)

Cases: 450,934 (+304 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 24,513 (+23)

People tested: 2,681,663 (+627)

Deaths among cases: 6,070 (-3)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,162 (+13)

Outbreaks: 4,167 (+10)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 55,015 cases (+27 from Sunday) and 754 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,498 cases (+3) and 364 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,368 cases (+1) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).