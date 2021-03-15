Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, March 15, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine: 1,219,093 (+6,516 from Sunday) people have been immunized by one dose (administered in Phase 1A and 1B)
744,294 people have been immunized with two doses (+6,391)
Cases: 444,390 (+422 from Sunday)
Hospitalizations: 24,200 (+33)
People tested: 2,653,236 (+1,521)
Deaths among cases: 6,040 (+2)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,072 (+43)
Outbreaks: 4,082 (+2)
Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:
As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 54,026 cases (+41 from Sunday) and 750 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,357 cases (+7) and 365 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,339 cases (+15) and 14 deaths (unchanged).