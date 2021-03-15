Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, March 15, 2021 evening update

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 1,219,093 (+6,516 from Sunday) people have been immunized by one dose (administered in Phase 1A and 1B)

744,294 people have been immunized with two doses (+6,391)

Cases: 444,390 (+422 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 24,200 (+33)

People tested: 2,653,236 (+1,521)

Deaths among cases: 6,040 (+2)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,072 (+43)

Outbreaks: 4,082 (+2)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 54,026 cases (+41 from Sunday) and 750 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,357 cases (+7) and 365 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,339 cases (+15) and 14 deaths (unchanged).