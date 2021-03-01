Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, March 1 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

913,102 people have been immunized by one dose (+9,894 from Sunday)

482,442 people have been immunized with two doses (+4,887)

Cases: 429,839 (+1,536 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 23,550 (+74)

People tested: 2,581,721 (+4,366)

Deaths among cases: 5,952 (+1)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,903 (+29)

Outbreaks: 3,893 (+6)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 52,145 cases (+170 from Sunday) and 746 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,046 cases (+39) and 363 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,269 cases (+6) and 14 deaths (unchanged).