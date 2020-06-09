Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, June 8 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

28,183 cases* (+182 from Sunday)

4,859 hospitalized (+374)

60 counties (unchanged)

2149331 people tested** (+4,391)

1,543 deaths among cases (+16), 1,292 (+18) deaths due to COVID-19

299 outbreaks (unchanged)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 1,862 (+28) positive cases and 98 (+1) deaths.

Pueblo County has a total of 320 (unchanged) confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents.