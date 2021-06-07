Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, June 7, 2021 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,086,585 people have been immunized by one dose (+5,519 from Sunday)

2,668,709 people have been fully immunized (+10,344)

Cases: 547,191 (+317 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 30,579 (+11)

People tested: 3,095,149 (+2,667)

Deaths among cases: 6,625 (+12)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,783 (+13)

Outbreaks: 5,441 (+1)

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 71,302 cases (+96 from Sunday) and 845 deaths among cases (+2). Pueblo County has reported 19,211 cases (+9) and 405 deaths among cases (+2). Teller County has reported 1,856 cases (unchanged) and 17 deaths among cases (+1).