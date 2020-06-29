Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, June 29 evening update

A healthcare professional, right, takes a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

32,511 cases* (+204 from Sunday)

5,442 hospitalized (+41)

61 counties (unchanged)

320,997 people tested** (+4,263)

1,682 deaths (+6) among cases, 1,508 deaths (+26) due to COVID-19

353 outbreaks (+3)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County has reported 2,360 positive cases (+33 from Sunday) and 119 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 3865 positive cases (+3 from Sunday) and 28 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County EOC, COVID-19 Hotline Closed for Fourth of July Holiday

The Pueblo County Emergency Operations Center and the Pueblo COVID-19 Hotline will be closed Friday, July 3 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. The daily update media briefing, which includes updates on Pueblo County’s COVID-19 cases, will not be distributed on Friday. The COVID-19 Hotline will re-open at 9 a.m. Monday, July 6. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (719) 583-4444.

State Health Department Releases Guidance Allowing Visitors at Residential Care Facilities

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released guidance allowing outdoor visitation at residential care facilities. The guidance allows visitors at residential care facilities while minimizing the potential spread of COVID-19. Outdoor visitation will not be allowed if the facility has an outbreak or if the community is under a Stay-at-Home order. To view the guidance, click here.

CDC Launches Contact Tracing Website

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention launched a new website providing information on contact tracing. The website provides information on what contact tracing is, what’s involved with contact tracing and its importance in preventing the spread of infectious disease. The website can be found at cdc.gov.