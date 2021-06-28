Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, June 28, 2021 update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,220,608 people have been immunized by one dose (+7,384 from Saturday)
2,931,177 people have been fully immunized (+16,848)

Cases: 557,004 (+1,435 from Saturday)
Hospitalizations: 31,562 (+49)
People tested: 3,164,353 (+5,232)
Deaths among cases: 6,776 (+6)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,989 (+18)
Outbreaks: 5,492 (unchanged)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 73,229 cases (+86 from Saturday) and 872 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 19,573 cases (+4) and 418 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,921 cases (+2) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).

