Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, June 22 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

30,705 cases* (+166 from Sunday)

5,343 hospitalized (+16)

60 counties (unchanged)

285,130 people tested** (+5,097)

1,651 deaths (+4) among cases, 1,438 deaths (+9) due to COVID-19

330 outbreaks (unchanged)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County has reported 2,113 positive cases (+50 from Friday) and 116 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 358 positive cases (+3) and 25 deaths (+2).

Governor Polis Signs Several Executive Orders Pertaining to COVID-19 Response

Governor Jared Polis recently extended several executive orders pertaining to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Polis extended the order requiring certain workers, including critical businesses and mass transportation operations, to wear non-medical face coverings while working. Polis also extended Executive Order D 2020 109, which extends the state of disaster emergency and providing additional fund for response activities due to the presence of COVID-19. Other executive orders signed pertain to Medicaid home health workforce (click here), criminal justice (click here) and emergency rules extending the expiration date of licenses and other documents (click here).

State Department of Regulatory Agencies Updates for Salons, Spas and Sole Practitioners

The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) has provided additional guidance for salons, spas and sole practitioners of personal services in response to the seventh amended Public Health Order 20-28.

The following spa/salon services are NOT permitted at this time, as hygiene and sanitation cannot be assured to the level required at this time: jet baths, mud baths, saunas, steam rooms and whirlpools. The updated guidance can be viewed here.